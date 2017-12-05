'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Diana's Master Scheme Unfolds in Episode 8

(PhotoFacebook/FOX Promotional banner for FOX's drama series, "Empire."

The Lyons deal with Diana's (Phylicia Rashad) master plan on the upcoming episode of "Empire" season 4.

Titled "Cupid Painted Blind," this week's episode will see Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) decide to take control as they watch Diana's master plan come to fruition. Things get more complicated for the family when Andre (Trai Byers) starts to go on a downward spiral as he wonders what Diana has in store for him.

Elsewhere, Shine (Xzibit) meets up with Hakeem (Bryshere "Yazz" Gray) to talk about the young Lyon's problems. Shine offers Hakeem an advice on how he can maintain balance between his personal life and career. Also, Jamal (Jussie Smollett) faces a difficult situation that puts his sobriety to the test.

The promo opens with the Lyon family coming together as they brace for Diana's next move. Lucious gathers Cookie and their sons for an emergency meeting. "When a family is in crisis, they come together," he says.

Another scene shows Hakeem having a heated argument with Tiana (Serayah McNeill). Shine tells Hakeem that he should never let anybody get in between him and his child. Cookie's maternal instinct kicks in, so she tries to protect her sons by going after one of Diana's allies. The clip ends with Andre breaking down and worrying about the consequences of his actions.

In late November, Henson caught up with Us Weekly and she shared a hint on how long she would be willing to play her fierce character on "Empire."

"I definitely want my money!" the actress said when asked if she would stay on for more seasons down the road.

She added, "If it's still good after we syndicate absolutely. I love work and I love Cookie."

"Empire" season 4 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.