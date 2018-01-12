'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Eddie to Betray Cookie and Lucious

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo photo for 'Empire' season 4

Eddie (Forest Whitaker) may end up destroying Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious' (Terrence Howard) trust in the midseason premiere of the current season of "Empire."

Although the Lyon savior has been doing a good job keeping the company afloat while Lucious is incapacitated, speculations reveal that he will be causing problems for the family quite soon. Previously, Cookie had to step up when some of the singers decided to launch a rally, criticizing Eddie's strict way of managing Empire. According to the accusation, he was overworking the artists and showed no compassion whatsoever on their struggles. In October, Whitaker hinted that his character might not always be an asset to the Lyons. Eddie might still screw up and when he does, it is going to be a huge deal.

"I can't really say much about what's going to happen with the character but I can say Eddie is there for Cookie and the family. He is truly a friend. But what happens when he's trying to save the label gets complicated, but I can't really get into it," Whitaker said.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the midseason premiere shows exactly what Lucious will be dealing with now that Claudia (Demi Moore) has him all to herself. Last finale, Cookie and the boys were astounded when Lucious went missing. Claudia took him to a secluded house deep in the woods where no one would find them. In the clip, a crazy Claudia is telling Lucious that they belong together. He is on the floor, tied up to a chain while she is brandishing an axe. When Claudia calls him Dwight one time too many, Lucious cracks and tells her to stop addressing him by that name. Elsewhere, Cookie is sure that the nurse has something to do with her husband's disappearance.

"Empire" season 4 will return this Spring on FOX.