'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Hakeem and Anika's Custody Battle Begins in Episode 6

(Photo: Facebook/EmpireFOX) Promotional photo for "Empire."

The Lyons have Hakeem's (Bryshere "Yazz" Gray) back on the upcoming episode of "Empire" season 4.

Titled "Fortune Be Not Crost," this week's episode will see Hakeem and Anika start a custody battle for their daughter, Bella. The Lyons attend the hearing to support their youngest member. While they are confident in Hakeem's capability as a father, everyone is shocked when Anika's team brings huge revelations to the trial.

Meanwhile, Lucious (Terrence Howard) has found a new way to understand the concept of music through making paintings. Claudia (Demi Moore) becomes more territorial over the Lyon patriarch, while Andre (Trai Byers) meets a new therapist. Becky's (Gabourey Sidibe) former flame comes back to the picture and Jamal (Jussie Smollett) finally introduces Warren (Terrell Carter) to Lucious.

The promo opens with Lucious declaring to his loved ones that he is beginning to remember who he was before the accident. The scene cuts to Claudia saying goodbye to Lucious and shows Tiana (Serayah McNeill) walking out on Hakeem during an argument. The clip also features heated confrontations between the Lyons and the DuBois family.

A few weeks ahead of the show's winter finale, production on the back nine episodes of "Empire" has been shut down for hiatus. Reports note that filming for the first nine episodes are already completed. Once production resumes, co-creators and executive producers Danny Strong and Lee Daniels will work with Imagine executive producers Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo for the latter part of season 4.

A representative for the studio explained that temporarily halting production allows "Empire" to deliver strong episodes to conclude the installment. The Fox drama is known for its big musical numbers and dramatic way of storytelling — making the series more complex than other programs.

The fourth season of "Empire" airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.