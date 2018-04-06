'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: How Will the Lyons Deal With Cookie's Health Scare?

Facebook/EmpireFOX Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon in 'Empire' season 4.

Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) has always been the one to rein in her family, but it seems like things will continue to go down now that the feisty matriarch is having health issues in the next episode of "Empire" season 4.

In the episode titled "Without Apology," Andre (Trai Byers) confessed to his father Lucious (Terrence Howard) that he was the one who orchestrated the Las Vegas car explosion with Shyne Johnson (Xzibit) where Lucious lost one of his legs and where Cookie almost lost her life at the end of season 3. But despite the admission, Lucious could not accept the fact that is eldest son was the one who plotted to kill him.

The rest of the family were also shocked at the admission as well. Andre's brothers — Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) — were initially disappointed at him. They claimed that despite the past hurts that they experienced from Lucious, they never attempted to end his life. But when Lucious almost choked Andre, they were the ones who rescued him from their father.

Cookie was also hurt and having a hard time accepting the news, but she was the one who tried to pacify the furious Lyon patriarch. She tried to make him realize that their son was not thinking straight during that time, but his confession means that he is finally coming back to his right mind.

But while trying to calm him down, Cookie suddenly had a hard time breathing and seemed to be in pain. Lucious panicked and asked for help since the love of his life appeared to be on the brink of having a heart attack.

Based on the upcoming episode called "Sweet Sorrow," Cookie's health scare will have a major effect on the already troubled family.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, the health scare that involves the Lyon matriarch will not only affect the family but the entire Empire Entertainment company as well, since she was the one can make things happen. But can the family and the company manage to function well if Cookie is incapacitated?

On the other hand, Andre and Jamal will try to correct their past mistakes. Jamal will also drop a major bombshell on live TV during his guesting with news anchor Robin Roberts, who will guest star as herself in the episode. Will this have a direct effect on the family?

While all these things are happening in the family, the motives of Lucious' Uncle Eddie Barker (Forest Whitaker) in helping him and Empire will be questioned because of several suspicious actions. This could be the time when his goal of stealing the company from Lucious could be finally discovered.

Also in the episode, Hakeem and Tiana (Serayah) will discover a common ground while Becky (Gabourney Sidibe) will finally expose the secret that she has been keeping from her returning lover J. Poppa (Mo McRae).

The upcoming episode of "Empire" season 4 will be aired by Fox on Wednesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. EDT.