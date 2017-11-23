'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Lucious Gives Anika an Ultimatum in Episode 7

(Photo: Facebook/FOX) Promotional banner for FOX's drama series, "Empire."

Lucious (Terrence Howard) deals with a family problem on the upcoming episode of "Empire" season 4.

Titled "The Lady Doth Protest," next week's episode will see the Lyon patriarch prove that he can still go back to being the man he was before the tragic explosion. He heads to Anika's (Grace Byers) house and arranges a deal on Hakeem's (Bryshere "Yazz" Gray) behalf — without considering any repercussions that could happen next.

Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Andre (Trai Byers) are over the moon with their romantic lives, as they each express their affection for their partners. Unfortunately, they have no idea on the dark secrets that are being hidden from them.

Production on the company's 20-For-20 comes to a temporary halt when Porsha (Ta'Rhonda Jones) and Calvin (Raj Bond) start to feel overworked by their new boss/producer, Eddie (guest star Forest Whitaker). Chaos ensues when they call for a strike, forcing Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) to come up with a solution.

The promo opens with Cookie confronting Diana () about the Lyons being set up. Lucious has miraculously been cured of his amnesia and is now back to his old self. However, it appears he still can't focus on making new music with Eddie. Lucious later confronts Anika about a deal he has for her, while Warren (Terrell Carter) declares he can no longer hide secrets from Jamal.

Carter teased earlier this month that his character is afraid of Diana, but he is more afraid of losing the love of his life. "I think Warren jumped in before he even knew whether the water was there or not, and I think that his biggest fear is Diana DuBois," he said in an interview. "And then there comes a point where he's more afraid of hurting Jamal, losing Jamal, than either the Lyon family or the DuBois family."

The fourth season of "Empire" airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.