'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: More Personal and Professional Challenges to Befall the Lyons When Series Continues in Two Weeks

While still reeling from the not-so favorable result of a custody hearing, the Lyons are about to face yet another bump on the road on the next episode of the fourth seaon of FOX's drama series, "Empire."

According to the synopsis for the episode, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will have to step up and find a solution when Calvin (Raj Bond) and Porsha (Ta'Rhonda Jones) go on strike, thereby bringing a halt to production activities at Empire's 20-For-20.

The strike seems to have been brought on by the way their new producer Eddie (Forest Whitaker) has been working them to the ground. It will be up to Cookie to find the best possible solution to this issue, without causing any more unnecessary problems along the way.

On the other hand, Lucious (Terrence Howard), tries to prove that he's still as formidable as he used to be despite having just recovered from amnesia. He decides to arrange a deal on Hakeem's (Bryshere Y. Gray) behalf, but may have also failed to consider the possible consequences of his good intentions.

The unfavorable custody hearing has clearly upset Lucious to the point that he was even screaming for blood in the previous episode, while also vowing to never again let anybody decide a Lyon's fate in court. What could he be thinking of doing as a result of this, and how will this affect Hakeem's chances of ever seeing his daughter again?

As for Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Andre (Trai Byers), they will find and take advantage of the chance to express their feelings for their significant others, while remaining clueless of the secrets that their partners are keeping from them.

The next episode of "Empire: season 4 titled "The Lady Doth Protest" airs in two weeks, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.