'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Porsha Pits Against Scheming Cousin

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo photo for 'Empire' season 4

Porsha's (Ta'Rhonda Jones) ambitious cousin, Mercedes (to be played by Porscha Coleman), is set to arrive in town in the second half of the current season of "Empire."

According to Deadline, Coleman has been tapped by the FOX series for a recurring role in the new installment. She will play Porsha's cousin, a singer/rapper who has big dreams of making it in the industry. Mercedes is a tough cookie whose personality will not endear her to others, but it will not stop her from getting what she wants. Porsha's position as assistant to the Lyon madam is perfect to jumpstart her career. It looks like the cousins will have some tough times ahead, especially Porsha, who will have the added burden of keeping Mercedes in check.

Meanwhile, another new face to be introduced in season 4B is Rhyon Nicole Brown, who will play a pivotal role. She will be Maya, the child of Cookie's (Taraji P. Henson) fellow inmate, Poundcake. Shortly after being born, Maya was said to be abducted from her mother. She was then adopted by an upper-middle-class couple. Growing up, Maya developed her love for dancing and classical music. She is beautiful but stubborn and her appearance will bring back painful memories for Cookie of her stay in prison.

Previously, it has been reported that veteran actress Alfre Woodard would be playing the role of Cookie's mother, Renee. In the storyline, Cookie is estranged from her parent. She grew up with her dad and had very little contact with her mom. Renee is expected to make waves in Cookie's life, especially when she and her family are facing difficult times. Last midseason finale, Lucious (Terrence Howard) vanished. Claudia (Demi Moore), his nurse, abducted him and brought him to a remote house deep in the woods. Cookie is out of mind with worry, knowing the Claudia is crazy and obsessed with the love of her life.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Wednesday, March 28 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.