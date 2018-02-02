'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Lucious Have the Guts to Kill Claudia?

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo photo for 'Empire' season 4

Lucious (Terrence Howard) may end up killing Claudia (Demi Moore) to save Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) in the second half of the current season of "Empire."

As the trailer for the midseason premiere reveals, Claudia has turned into a crazed woman who will stop at nothing until Lucious is completely hers. Last finale, it was discovered that the nurse abducted and brought him to a secluded cottage deep in the woods. The clip shows Lucious chained well and proper to the ground. Claudia is not giving him a chance to escape. She seems to have completely lost her mind, calling him Dwight. In one scene, Lucious yells at her, exclaiming that his name is Lucious and not some guy she keeps on harping about.

At first, Cookie has no idea where Lucious is. The next scene, though, shows her driving to the cottage alone. Claudia is telling Lucious that she will slit Cookie's throat the moment she arrives. He looks scared, especially when the nurse brandishes an axe. Lucious tries to escape by pulling on the shackles but it proves to be futile. Later on, he is shown holding Claudia's axe and is about to chop up something. It is possible that Lucious will commit murder to save Cookie. In an interview, Moore hinted that her character must be stopped the soonest possible time before she could do more damage.

"I think, in a way, this is Empire's thriller moment. It's much more psychological, and it's a little more complex. So in that way, it makes it more dangerous because I'm not like a villain who operates out of greed or power," Moore explained.

She added: "She sees the real innocent, untainted part of him — the real soul of who he is. So I'm rehabilitating him from the point of view of his most pure self. And his most pure self isn't necessarily who the rest of them have come to know and love."

"Empire" season 4 will return on Wednesday, March 28 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.