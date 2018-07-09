England Fans Smash Ambulance, Wrecks Bus Stop in World Cup Win Celebration Gone Wild

Aside from the usual street litter, rowdy Football fans rooting for their England team has smashed up an ambulance before wrecking a bus shelter in the chaos of celebrations following England's win over Sweden in the FIFA 2018 World Cup quarter-finals in Russia.

One of the ambulance units of the National Health Service had to be sidelined for repairs after fans climbed up and stomped all over the emergency vehicle in London, according to the Independent.

Twitter/Joint Response Unit/U.K. National Health Service England's World Cup quarter-final victory has sparked celebrations that led to fans going wild and badly damaging an ambulance.

The NHS Joint Response Unit was not happy with the state their ambulance is now in, as the group posted on Twitter on Sunday, July 8.

They're as happy as everyone else over the England team's win over Sweden, but not enough to condone the destruction of their ambulance. "There is absolutely NO excuse to vandalise emergency service vehicles by jumping on them," the unit pointed out on social media.

"This vehicle is now off the road and unable to respond to patients. We are better than this England," the Joint Response Unit went on to reprimand the rowdy fans. It's not just their property that suffered in the hands of football fans, though. Elsewhere in Clapham, a bus shelter had its glass roof smashed after a man clambered up a double-decker bus to stomp on it.

Nottinghamshire Police said a number of arrests were made in the city, according to Sky News. Establishments linked to Sweden did not escape the attention of England fans, with online videos posted online of an Ikea branch being invaded by merrymakers who then proceeded to jump up and down on the display beds.

England has prevailed over Sweden with a comfortable 2–0 win to head on to the semi-finals of this year's FIFA World Cup, currently hosted by Russia. This will be the first time England has entered the semi-finals stage in 28 years, according to The Guardian.