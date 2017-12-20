Enrique Iglesias' Girlfriend Anna Kournikova Gives Birth to Twins

Reuters/Ints Kalnins Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage during his "Sex and Love Tour" in Riga December 7, 2014.

Enrique Iglesias is officially a father.

It has been confirmed that Enrique Iglesias' long-time girlfriend Anna Kournikova had given birth to twins, a son and a daughter, just over the weekend. This is the first time that the couple will become parents.

In a report published by TMZ, it has been revealed that the newborn twins' names are Nicholas and Lucy and that Kournikova, 36, gave birth to them last Saturday. What's surprising about the news is that both the internationally renowned singer and the former professional tennis player had never mentioned about a pregnancy, and this is the first time that the public has learned of their pregnancy, let along giving birth.

Iglesias, 42, and the Moscow born beauty had always kept their relationship out of the limelight. The couple first met back in 2001 during the filming of then-26-year-old Iglesias' music video for his song "Escape." Ever since then, the couple began a relationship that would stand the test of time and have been together for 16 years. Interestingly, they have yet to walk down the aisle even after being together for so long.

Back in 2011, the Spanish crooner had certainly raised a lot of eyebrows when he introduced Kournikova as his wife during a concert in Russia. However, the singer explained that he had been just caught in the moment and they didn't actually get married.

"It was just meant to be sweet, in the moment. I honestly didn't mean to confuse people. I thought it'd be easier for the audience to understand than if I said, "my girl." I've never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent," the singer explains.