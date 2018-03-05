Twitter/ensemble_stars Promotional image for Happy Elements K.K.'s smartphone game "Ensemble Stars!," which will be adapted into an anime with a completely new production system and committee.

The previously postponed anime adaptation of "Ensemble Stars!" has been relaunched under a new production system and with a brand new production committee. The series is based on Happy Elements K.K.'s smartphone game of the same name.

According to Anime News Network, the announcement was made during a live stream last month. Following its postponement early last year, the management did not stop making adjustments to the project in order to realize the planned television anime adaptation at the soonest possible time.

This has been achieved by redesigning the entire production system as well as the production committee, making it now possible to restart the project once more.

Japanese novelist Akira, who is the one responsible for writing the original scenario for the game, will be taking charge of the series composition for the upcoming adaptation. Akira's previous works include the action-comedy light novel "Sasami-san@Ganbaranai," and the fantasy manga series, "Bakemono Club."

He is also credited as the original creator of the manga series "Kyouran Kazoku Nikki (The Diary of a Crazed Family)," and "Mushi to Medama to Teddy Bear (Bugs, Eyeball, and Teddy Bear)."

The anime adaptation was first confirmed by Happy Elements K.K. in 2015 and they, together with the Japanese anime production enterprise GENCO, had originally planned to release the series sometime in 2015.

However, in February 2017, it was announced that the anime adaptation was being postponed citing "various circumstances."

The game, which is described as an idol-training produce game, is set at a private boys' idol-training school that has a history of producing many great talents in show business. But the protagonist is not a boy but is rather the lone female student in the school, who has transferred because of a special situation.

This female student thus becomes part of the school's producer department. The game features eight various idol units and has a cast of more than 30 male voice actors comprising its ensemble.

More information about the relaunched "Ensemble Stars! The Animation" project is expected to be released in the coming days.