'Enter the Gungeon' Update: Developer Explains Delay for Upcoming Expansion

Dodge Roll "Enter the Gungeon" is a twin-stick roguelike bullet hell game that has received amazing reviews ever since it first came out in 2016.

Dodge Roll, the studio behind the twin-stick shooter, roguelike, bullet hell game "Enter the Gungeon" has decided to be transparent with its audience and explained why the much-awaited expansion "Advanced Gungeons and Draguns" (AG&D) has still not come out.

Posting on the game's subreddit, a representative of Dodge Roll wrote an open letter to fans explaining and elaborating on the current status of "Enter the Gungeon" and, perhaps more crucially, the status of the expansion that was announced nearly half a year ago.

The post explains that the company had hit some major delays while working on the expansion, the first of which was creating the Switch port of the game that released back in December. The team vastly underestimated how much time and resource would go into creating the port for Nintendo's portable platform, and this ended up affecting the development time for AG&D.

"In short, the Switch version became considerably more of a time-sink than we had anticipated, and ground the development of AG&D to a crawl," they wrote. "We've been working full-time on the update for weeks now, and we are happy to report things are going smoothly."

The next delay stems from a more internal and creative issue — the team began to add more and more content to the proposed update and it ended up spiraling out of their control and original scope. They say that this is good in the sense that they now have ideas ready for more content after AG&D, but it also ended up costing time that could have been spent on actually working on what they had originally promised for the expansion.

"In our usual way, we kept adding stuff to AG&D until it had grown substantially beyond our original announced plans. This, coupled with the Switch interruption, meant that we spent a decent amount of time working on content that ultimately will probably be included in an update after AG&D."

Dodge Roll does assure fans that they are still hard at work at development, but they do apologize for perhaps jumping the gun and announcing AG&D too early compared to when they expect it to actually release. The company will update the community once again when they are certain of a final release date of AG&D.