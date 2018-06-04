EPs Teases Major Fireworks Happening at 'The Fosters' Series Finale

Facebook/TheFostersTV Promo image for 'The Fosters' season 5

The final three episodes of "The Fosters" will be aired by Freeform this week, but fans must expect to see more drama before the family bows out of TV.

The three-night farewell episodes that will air on June 4 to 6 at 8 p.m. EDT will bring the entire Adams-Foster family in Turks and Caicos for Brandon's (David Lambert) destination wedding with his fiancée Eliza (Abigail Cowen).

However, it seems like not everything is set in stone for the wedding since Brandon's sister and ex-girlfriend Callie (Maia Mitchell) mentioned several issues about his bride-to-be.

Executive producer Peter Paige pointed out in an interview with TVLine that weddings are already stressful, but things can be more intense especially with old loves still involved in the couple's lives.

Paige explained the reason why they decided to feature the former romantic relationship between the adoptive siblings, saying that the series started with the "Braille" pairing.

"It's something that a lot of fans have wondered about, whether they're invested in it coming to fruition or not coming to fruition. It's something that all the fans have opinions about. And it just felt like it was the right time to understand who they were going to be moving forward," Paige stated.

On the other hand, executive producer Joanna Johnson also revealed in an interview with TV Insider that the destination wedding will have to deal with a lot of challenges from the start.

"There's a question if they're going to go through with it," Johnson said. She also warned viewers to expect to see a lot of emotional scenes in the upcoming farewell episodes. "It's very emotional, very moving, but it's also uplifting," she added.

Paige's co-executive producer Bradley Bredeweg also mentioned in the TVLine interview that the final episodes of the series will have a different vibe and tone since Brandon, Callie, and their other siblings Jesus (Noah Centineo), Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), and Jude (Hayden Byerly) are all grown up and mature.

Bredeweg also teased that the mothers of the Adams-Foster siblings will also deal with their new lives now that the kids are dealing with their own lives outside their home.

"The moms are trying to maneuver what that means for them," Bredeweg said. "So that's a rebirth for them, in a way. What do they want to do as a couple in love when the kids are outside of those four walls?"

But fans of the series do not necessarily have to say goodbye to all the characters of the show, as Callie and Mariana will be back on the air for a new spinoff called "Good Trouble."

Speaking with TV Guide, Ramirez revealed that there might not be a drastic change in the tone of the spinoff since it will be written by the same amazing group of writers who created the script of "The Fosters." However, she explained that the setting of the upcoming spinoff will feature current events.

"They have touched everything [on The Fosters] in the social climate but now they will get to be even more relevant...[Mariana and Callie] are in their 20s, kind of experiencing life and all the trials and tribulations of that — thinking you have it all together and you really don't. I'm excited to see these girls take on Los Angeles together," Ramirez also said.

Freeform is expected to air the premiere episode of "Good Trouble" later this year.