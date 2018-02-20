Eric Bischoff Talks About Hulk Hogan's Potential WWE Comeback

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Wrestler Hulk Hogan poses for a photo as a fan also poses as he walks in the Los Angeles Convention Center while on site to promote Majesco Entertainment's ''Hulk Hogan's Main Event'' video game on Kinect for Xbox 360 during the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 in Los Angeles June 7, 2011.

The Hulkster may be heading back to the ring soon.

Hulk Hogan was fired by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2015 after a tape showing him making racial remarks was leaked. Since the incident, he has not found much work beyond wrestling other than casual appearances in his Florida beach shop.

Former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) president and WWE star Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. and he did say Hogan still has a chance to return to the company.

"I don't have any inside information. When he and I talk, we don't talk about that. But my gut tells me, you know as the saying goes, time heals all wounds. Hulk will always be a part of sports entertainment/professional wrestling history, and there's nothing that's gonna change that," Bischoff stated.

Meanwhile, reports about Hogan's pursuit to come back to pro wrestling have recently surfaced. Sports Illustrated noted that Hogan was, apparently, considered to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) Wrestle Kingdom last month as an honorary member of The Bullet Club — sort of a callback to his nWo years.

Talks fell apart, according to CBS Sports, because the price from Hogan's camp was just too steep. The WWE icon and his reps reportedly asked for $750,000 to appear on New Japan's biggest show of the year.

The amount was too high for them to agree to, considering the fact that the wrestling legend would only have to be there for a one-time appearance.

On Feb. 10, Hogan had a brief chat with TMZ and he expressed his willingness to "get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff." He also talked about his hopes to return to his "wrestling family" in the near future.