Eric Dane Divorce News: Wife Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT The cameras have started rolling again on "The Last Ship" as Eric Dane returns to work after his time off.

Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart files for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

The 46-year-old actress filed the papers on Friday, Feb. 16, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple did not state their official date of separation, writing only "TBD."

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," Gayheart and Dane said in an official joint statement.

Gayheart asked for spousal support as well as joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters — Billie, 7 and Georgia, 6 — who they plan to raise in an amicable environment together.

"We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us," the couple added. "We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

Before reports of their divorce broke, the "Screams" actress posted a cryptic photo on Instagram, showing her with her two kids. It was captioned: "Holding onto my girls tight and loving them hard today. So many broken hearts and shattered dreams."