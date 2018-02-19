Eric Dane Divorce News: Wife Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce
Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart files for divorce after 14 years of marriage.
The 46-year-old actress filed the papers on Friday, Feb. 16, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple did not state their official date of separation, writing only "TBD."
"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," Gayheart and Dane said in an official joint statement.
Gayheart asked for spousal support as well as joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters — Billie, 7 and Georgia, 6 — who they plan to raise in an amicable environment together.
"We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us," the couple added. "We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."
Before reports of their divorce broke, the "Screams" actress posted a cryptic photo on Instagram, showing her with her two kids. It was captioned: "Holding onto my girls tight and loving them hard today. So many broken hearts and shattered dreams."
Gayheart and the "The Last Ship" star tied the knot in 2004, and have had their fair share of ups and downs.
In 2009, the a racy video of the couple with another girl was leaked on the internet. Two years later, Dane entered a rehabilitation facility after he became addicted to pain killers following a sports injury.
Last year, the 46-year-old actor asked to take a break from filming "The Last Ship," citing a problem with depression.
Taking a break from his TNT show, Dane opened up about his mental health. He said he came to a point when he did not want to get out of bed anymore and that was when he knew he needed help.
The family of four was last seen in public together at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in June 2017.