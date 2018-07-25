Ertz Family Foundation Raises Over $200K for Educational, Community and Faith-Based Causes

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Zach Ertz (right) converses with Philadelphia Eagles teammates Nelson Agholor (center) and Alshon Jeffrey (left)

A foundation led by Christian athletes Zach and Julie Ertz, the Ertz Family Foundation, has already raised enough money to benefit several charitable causes.

Zach and Julie announced the successful result of their foundation's launch event, revealing that "well over $200,000" was raised. The couple thanked the guests in attendance for the launch and others who donated for making the event a success.

Guests who attended the California-based gathering include Zach's friends in the NFL such as Richard Sherman, a cornerback who's playing for the San Francisco 49ers, and Chris Owusu, a former wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sports Spectrum reported. Pastor Kyle Horner, someone who has worked with the Eagles in the past, was also at the event.

All in all, nearly 200 people were on hand for the launch of the Ertz Family Foundation.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jamie Smed) Julie Ertz playing for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

The guests contributed to the money raised during the event and additional funds were accumulated through a silent auction. Items made available during the silent auction include memorabilia provided by Eagles quarterbacks Nick Foles and Carson Wentz, Oakland Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr and Los Angeles Angels outfielder and noted Eagles fan Mike Trout.

Proceeds from the launch will be used to fund educational causes in the Bay Area, Philadelphia and Haiti.

Driven by Christian ideals, the foundation is also aiming to provide assistance to different communities.

The foundation is also focused on "spreading the importance of faith, love and compassion in improving the lives of people across the world."

Julie rose to stardom while playing for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. She turned in remarkable feats of endurance during the squad's journey through the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup as she played every minute of the team's seven games. Julie was named as one of the members of the tournament's All-Star Team for her efforts.

She also represented the country in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Julie now plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.

Zach was on centerstage during the Eagles' win over the New England Patriots in "Super Bowl 52." It was Zach who scored the touchdown that put the Eagles up over the Patriots late in the game. He was a clutch performer for the Eagles during their title run, as he piled up 192 receiving yards to go with his memorable touchdown across three postseason games.

Zach and Julie were married on March 26, 2017.