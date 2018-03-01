ESRB Announces Separate Label to Indicate Microtransactions in Future Video Game Titles

REUTERS/Stringer A child plays the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent at home in Dezhou, Shandong province, China July 2, 2017.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has announced on social media that it has decided to indicate which of the next releases will be containing loot boxes to warn potential customers before they purchase a game.

In a Twitter post by the ESRB, they previously stated that they have been actively "listening" to peoples' complaints on all platforms, including that of lawmakers from various states in America. With this, they have finalized what to do regarding the loot box system by simply indicating on their rating label if a game features any opportunity for digital purchases after the base game has been acquired.

Specifically, the ESRB stated that the labels will "be applied to games with in-game offers to purchase digital goods or premiums with real world currency." The label appears to be all-encompassing, and will even be present for games that offer to disable ads for a fixed amount.

In addition to that, they are also working on a new website called Parentaltools.com. This website is mainly for those who have consoles or personal computers in their household, in order to raise parents' awareness regarding the nature and different forms of in-game transactions.

The label, which would indicate whether a title has further purchase options or not, will be completely separate from the ESRB rating system — which states the recommended level of maturity players must have for any given game. As for digital downloads, the ESRB will also be duly informing buyers about any game before any transaction is completed.

The news follows a slew of initiatives by lawmakers after the controversy of loot crates arose when Electronic Arts-developed game "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" was released. This occurred sometime after the New Year, and Hawaii government officials even introduced new legislation to control titles that contain digital sales to avert the dangers of in-game transactions.

The most weighted argument that lawmakers mentioned is the possibility of loot crates having the same psychological effect as gambling.