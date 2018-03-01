ESRB Introduces 'In-Game Purchases' Label as Their Answer to Loot Box Controversy

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has just announced a new label for video games. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 27, physical copies of games may carry a tag of "In-Game Purchases" to alert buyers of in-game offers such as loot boxes, item packs or other bonuses that are bought with real money.

"ESRB's goal is to ensure that parents have the most up-to-date and comprehensive tools at their disposal to help them decide which games are appropriate for their children," ESRB president Patricia Vance said in the board's announcement earlier this week.

Pixabay/HOerwin56 The Entertainment Software Rating Board or ESRB has issued an announcement that it will start adding the "In-game Purchases" Label to physical copies of certain games starting Feb. 27, 2018.

"With the new In-Game Purchases interactive element coming to physical games, parents will know when a game contains offers for players to purchase additional content," Vance continued, adding that the ESRB will also be expanding their current efforts to inform parents and players about what they can do to control in-game spending, especially with children involved.

The new label will be placed on games with physical copies, or those with boxes, and will be applicable to titles that offer in-game purchases that take real-world currency in exchange for digital goods and services. These could range from customization options, extra maps, loot boxes, item packs, crates, season passes or subscriptions.

This new development is seen as the ESRB's response to the currently raging loot box controversy, which was especially heightened around the time "Star Wars Battlefront 2" and "Need for Speed: Payback" were launched by Electronic Arts, as Polygon noted.

EA has since removed the in-game stores from "Star Wars Battlefront 2," but EA chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen is hoping they can start cashing in on loot boxes again perhaps when the controversy dies down a little.

"We'll do it when we think it's ready," Jorgensen noted, as quoted by IGN, as EA waits for the right time to start selling their profitable loot crates and bonus items to "Star Wars" fans once more.