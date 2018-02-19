Essential Phone to be Offered in Four More Color Options

Essential official website Promotional image of the Essential Phone.

Despite the troubles that the Essential PH-1 encountered for several months after its release, the tech giant is stepping up its game as they have announced that they will be offering new and limited edition colors of the Essential Phone. Further reports also revealed that there will be a color option that will be Amazon exclusive.

"We know many of you have been patiently waiting for these new colors and we're sorry for the long wait," Essential said in a statement. "Each new Essential Phone color embodies meticulous craftsmanship and innovation. Our team of designers and engineers spent months developing custom ceramic colors, a feat that is much more complex and challenging than altering colors on standard materials such as plastic. Even with this additional work and investment, colored ceramic is extremely difficult to produce consistently so we've only made a small batch of each of these new colors."

The new color options are Ocean Depths, which is now available for sale, Stellar Gray, which will be available on Feb. 20 at 12 p.m. PST, and Copper Black, which will be released on Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. PST. The first of the color options feature something that plays on the line of blue and green. Meanwhile, Stellar Gray has a matte black finish, while Copper Black features a shiny rear with copper linings.

Further reports revealed that there will also be another color option called Halo Gray, which will only be sold on Amazon. It will be available on Feb. 21 and it is the sixth color option for the Essential Phone, including the original release of Pure White and Black Moon. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. Regardless, suffice it to say that the Essential Phone is one of the best smartphones to buy in the current market.