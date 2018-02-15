Essential Teases New 'Ocean Depth' Phone Variant Ahead of Feb. 15 Launch

Essential Phone is expanding its admittedly limited line of handset colors, this time with a new option called "Ocean Depths." This new design, which features a teal finish with touches of old trim, is coming this Thursday, Feb. 15, as the company teased on social media.

Essential's official Twitter account posted what could represent the next color scheme of the Essential phone on Valentine's day, Feb. 14, simply noting that "A new wave is coming." The tweet comes with a minimalistic teaser image showing what looks like a new Teal colorway for the phone as viewed from what could be its fingerprint sensor, which is highlighted by a gold accent.

Twitter/Essential Android smartphone maker Essential has teased the "Ocean Depths" color option for the Essential PH-1 on social media, while also announcing that it will be released on February 15.

With the teaser image, Essential also hinted at what could be a color-shifting finish for the new "Ocean Depths," as 9 to 5 Google notes. It's not the first time that the company has announced the color scheme, with "Ocean Depths" already marked as "Available Soon," alongside "Stellar Grey," on Essential's official website since launch.

What is shown on the website is very different from the color that Essential teased in their social media post, however. Looking at the earlier design on the phone's website, the new, and perhaps brightened, "Ocean Depths" could also have gold accents along the side of the body, as well as on the side buttons and the attachment points at the rear.

Early reviews of the phone take note of its design, with Digital Trends even going as far as to say that the Essential PH-1 "is the most beautiful smartphone of 2017 so far." The handset is slim yet hefty when handled, being built with a titanium body, ceramic back, and a few metal touches.

Essential Phone's new "Ocean Depths" variant is set to come out on Feb. 15.