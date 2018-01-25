'EVE Online' Could Soon See A Battle That Will Cost Players $1 Million

CCP Promotional image for 'EVE Online'

'EVE Online' is brewing its biggest battle yet as two of the game's massive factions are gearing up for war. With fleets consisting of hundreds of Titan class warships worth over $1 million, the war is shaping up to the costliest in the game's long history of conflict.

The seeds of war were planted when remnants of The Imperium alliance spent the last year in an arms race with the Moneybadger Coalition, the successor to the infamous Clusterf**k Colation (CFC). Moneybadger previously defeated Imperium back in 2016 with total losses in the region amounting to $300,000.

At the time, Moneybadger was being funded by online casino owner "Lenny" whose huge coffers ensured that the faction's financial reserves remained plentiful. However, after rumors that Lenny has been banned from the game, their seemingly endless wellspring of funds is running dry and Imperium is sensing weakness in their rivals.

With both factions having amassed massive armadas, the stage is set for a million-dollar clash. At this time, there is little more than saber-rattling with each faction showing their might as they continue to build their Titan fleets. However, anyone who knows the history of 'EVE Online' knows it doesn't take much to spark a full-scale war.

The highly sophisticated online space sandbox has seen more than its fair share of conflict ever since early days. However, as the game continues to grow with each passing year, the conflicts themselves have become bigger as factions began fielding bigger fleets composed of bigger ships such as the devastating Titan classes which can dispatch other non-Titan ships in one single shot with their aptly named doomsday weapons.

With each Titan costing roughly $5,000 each in real-world currency, the loss of one ship alone is a massive blow to a faction. With observers predicting that the losses of this were going to seven figures, there is no doubt that hundreds of Titans will be fielded as Moneybadger and Imperium use everything they have in their arsenal to take out each other in the biggest war yet in 'EVE Online' history which is now ongoing.