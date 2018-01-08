'EVE Online' Developer CCP Working on New MMO?

CCP, the development team behind the space sandbox massively multiplayer online game "EVE Online," is very likely looking at making a new game. This much is evident from a position listing by the company, as it invites applicants for an experienced lead game designer in London.

"CCP is currently building a team in London to lead development on a new and highly ambitious MMORPG," the company announced in their search for a lead game designer for their office in London, U.K.

CCP "EVE Online" developer studio CCP is rumored to be working towards a new game.

This particular job listing leads gaming media outlets like Rock Paper Shotgun to believe that the company is looking to make a new MMO, and it's not just because of the first statement. CCP, as can be inferred from the listing, is looking for a lead game designer with a few particular traits.

They are looking for someone to guide a "relatively small, tight-knit team" in London, while at the same time having the experience with the larger teams that "multiple high-profile titles" will have entailed.

Not only that, CCP is looking for someone who was part of a team that has "Shipped a minimum of 1 game title as a Lead Designer or Design Director on a high-profile MMO, RPG or other systems heavy game." Given the small handful of MMO titles released over the past few years, it's a rather exclusive set of designers making up this group.

It's an ambitious idea to hire a successful game designer to lead a small team for a new MMO, at the very least, as Cinema Blend points out.

An item did suggest that the game that CCP is looking to develop has already made some progress in the conceptual stage, as they are looking for a designer to come up with ideas "match the game's vision." For now, CCP is holding back all the details on their new MMO, perhaps until they can get a team together.