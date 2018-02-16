'EVE Online' February Update Allows Players to Spoil Serpentis Corporation's Major Celebrations

Facebook/eveonline Promotional photo for "EVE Online's" "Guardian's Gala" event

CCP Games greeted Valentine's Day with a new update for the space-based massive multiplayer online game "EVE Online." The new update brings the "Guardians Gala" event as well as new balance changes for the title's gameplay.

The Gala event is now live and can be accessed through The Agency. The event will allow players launch massive attacks and raids against crime organizations overseen by Serpentis Corporation. "The Serpentis Corporation spares no expense when it holds its annual gathering for business partners and allies in its criminal enterprises. Use The Agency to find the Gala sites and crash the celebration," CCP wrote. The "Guardians Gala" event will run until Feb. 27.

Players can conduct the raids with the help of New Eden's police force. Upon successful attacks, players will be awarded by a variety of items like Guardian Gala's Cerebral Accelerators and more.

The issue with the agent conversation window breaking and going blank during missions is now resolved by the new update. The PvE problem of the Guardian's Gala carrier boss being untargetable is also fixed.

For the sake of balancing the gameplay, the update also increased Assault Frigates' maximum velocity, mass, and capacitor capacity. Other problems with the game's graphics, user interface, missions, audio, and other components are also taken care of.

The patch has been well received by longtime fans and video game experts. Polygon points out that the new update will make the next "Million Dollar" battle more exciting and engaging.

However, fans are still waiting for updates from the developers about the possibility of another massive battle event.

"EVE Online" is keeping things interesting with regular updates to address common complaints from fans especially with its gameplay and balance.

The game is doing fairly well with critics. GameSpot gave the title a score of 8 out of 10 and a 7 from Steam.