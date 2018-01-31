'Everybody's Golf' Is Getting a 'Final Fantasy' 30th Anniversary DLC

(Photo: Sony) An image from "Everybody's Golf."

"Everybody's Golf" players can join on the fun of the 30th anniversary of the "Final Fantasy" series, thanks to new downloadable content (DLC).

Set for release on Feb. 26, the collaborative expansion, which will feature three items, was revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

For the first part of the "Final Fantasy" inspired DLC, "Everybody's Golf" players will get the chance to acquire their very own Chocobo for 500 yen:

Players will be able to ride a chocobo in the same way they would ride a golf cart to move at high speed.

The "Everybody's Golf" DLC will also include a "Final Fantasy" 30th Anniversary Collaboration Cup, which includes Cactuar outerwear and a cap as a token of participation, along with a Moogle costume for those who get to the finals.

Last but not the least is the "Final Fantasy" 30th Anniversary design chart, which will apparently be offered for free to "Everybody's Golf" players.

"Final Fantasy" has been featured to a lot of games to some extent. A collaboration in the same vein as this one with "Everybody's Golf" was recently done with "Assassin's Creed."

Other games like "Blue Reflection" and "Nier: Automata" also featured costumes inspired by the long-running Square Enix series. On a larger scale, "Final Fantasy XV" hero Noctis was brought over to the hit fighting game "Tekken 7" as a playable character.

"Everybody's Golf" is a sports game published by Sony. It is a "unique blend of deep golf mechanics and quirky visual style."

The "Final Fantasy" DLC for "Everybody's Golf" is only set for Japan at this time. It is unclear if it will be brought to the North America and European regions.