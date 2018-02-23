'Evoland 2' Coming To iOS And Apple TV Next Week

Youtube/Shiro Games 'Evoland 2' set to make its way to iOS and Apple TV next week.

Evoland 2 will be making its way to Apple TV and iOS devices next week. Originally released on the PC as the sequel to "Evoland," the game features the same ever-changing graphics style and the nostalgia factor of its predecessor.

The game follows the protagonist Kuro who befriends a girl named Fina. Together, they travel through time together in order to put a stop to the ongoing war between the Empire and Demons of Demonia.

Created as a homage to video games, past and present, the game's graphics itself changes as the player progresses. Going through different modes of RPGs the game's graphics evolve starting from classic 8-bit, to 16-bit and finally 3-D graphics. In addition to a longer play time than its predecessor, "Evoland 2" features new characters, new bosses, and new monsters.

While still an RPG, the game makes use of various play styles taken from different genres. From standard side-scrolling platformers, classic turned-based action RPGs, bullet hell, beat'em up and many more, the game is sure to tickle every gamer's fancy.

While implementing differing genres into one title seems to be one hell of a task, developer Shiro Games was able to do so successfully. "Evoland 2" manages to hold down all the different gameplay modes cohesively, enough to not make it feel like a Frankenstein-like mish-mash of various video games.

But while the game is definitely going to debut on the iOS and Apple TV, it wasn't a solidified concept two years ago. In fact, it was rumored that the game will never make it to mobile mainly due to control issues.

Fortunately, after lots of effort to get the controls working well for mobile, the game is well on its way. In fact, it's already been optimized for Apple's current flagship model, the iPhone X, from the get go.

"Evoland 2" is set to be released this Feb. 28.