Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Updates: Still Dating Despite Breakup Rumors

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill Director Ewan McGregor attends a press conference to promote the film American Pastoral at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 10, 2016.

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor and American actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead are still dating, despite recent rumors suggesting that the two had decided to break up.

As reported by People, the "Fargo" co-stars are still in a relationship following a British tabloid's report that McGregor is trying to get back together with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis, after the two had been spotted in Los Angeles together. Although Mavrakis and McGregor publicly announced their separation in October of 2017, the two have already been estranged since May of that year.

McGregor and Mavrakis were married for 22 years before they decided to call it quits.

These rumors are not only true, but Winstead and McGregor are actually hitting their stride as a couple. The couple have been trying their best to keep their relationship as private as possible — especially after the two had been photographed kissing each other by the paparazzi in October of last year.

Like McGregor, the 33-year-old "10 Cloverfield Lane" actress was previously married to Riley Stearns. Stearns and Winstead married back in 2010, but separated in May of last year.

Mavrakis and McGregor filed for divorce this year on Jan. 19, stating that the main reason for the separation is due to "irreconcilable differences." The former husband and wife share four children together — 21-year-old Clara, 16-year-old Jamyan, 15-year-old Esther, and 6-year-old Anouk. Mavrakis is aiming to gain sole custody of the four children, and only wants to grant McGregor visitation privileges.

Naturally, McGregor is looking to be granted joint legal custody of the children, and has already agreed to provide alimony for Mavrakis and their three underage children.

At this point, it is quite clear that Mavrakis is quite upset with her divorce from McGregor, but the 51-year-old production designer is purely occupied with the well-being of their children.