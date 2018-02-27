REUTERS/Fred Thornhill Ewan McGregor speaks at a press conference to promote the film American Pastoral at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 10, 2016.

A report says Mary Elizabeth Winstead dumped "Fargo" co-star Ewan McGregor, after he ended his 22-year marriage for her.

In January, the 46-year-old actor filed for divorce from his wife Eve Mavrakis, citing "irreconcilable differences." This came a few months after he was photographed in a very intimate date with Winstead at a restaurant in London.

"It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK," Mavrakis, who filed for divorce at the same time, told media outlets.

McGregor asked for joint custody of three of their four children — Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6. Their eldest daughter, Clara, is an adult at 21 years old.

Mavrakis, meantime, is pushing for sole custody, slamming her estranged husband for causing "greater upset" to their family.

Now, it seems McGregor lost not just one, but two women, after Winstead allegedly dumped him after all the uproar.

"Mary hated being labelled a home wrecker and the embarrassment it caused her," a source told Star magazine. "It's sad because a year ago Ewan and his wife were in great shape and then he decided to throw it all away for Mary. Now it looks like he's lost them both for good."

Mavrakis has since been reached by The Mail for comment, but said she had not heard about the split. When pushed for her thoughts on the rumor, she said "I really don't know. Sorry."

Neither McGregor nor Winstead can be reached for comment on their rumored breakup. The two play an engaged couple in the FX series "Fargo."

The pair sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing at the Good Life Eatery in North West London in October, just five months after Winstead announced her split from husband Riley Stearns.

The last episode of "Fargo" season 3 aired in June 2017. For several months, fans wondered if the dark series was coming back for another season. Earlier this year, FX CEO John Landgraf announced that a season 4 is in the works, but will not air until 2019.