Ewan McGregor News: 'Fargo' Actor's Wife Indirectly Confirms Split

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Actor Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis arrive at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Ewan McGregor's estranged wife, Eve Mavrakis, has finally addressed the rumors claiming that she and the actor had called it quits.

While McGregor and Mavrakis have yet to release an official statement to confirm that they had parted ways, the latter has indirectly confirmed that she and the actor are no longer an item. The indirect confirmation happened after a fan recently commented on a photo uploaded by the production designer's Instagram account last month, where she greeted a friend on his birthday.

Although the photo has nothing to do with McGregor, the fan criticized the actor for cozying with his "Fargo" co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and commented that it is unbelievable for him to dump Mavrakis. The same fan also commended the production designer for being the better person than her now estranged husband and encouraged her to maintain her classy and respectful demeanor.

Happy birthday dear Matt!!! A post shared by Eve Mcgregor (@evemcgregor123) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

"What can I do?" was the short reply of Mavrakis to the said fan's comment, and for many, it is a confirmation that she and the actor are done and over with.

To recall, it was reported last month that McGregor and Winstead are having an affair after the two were photographed kissing at London eatery. According to witnesses, the two stars of "Fargo" appeared relaxed in each other's company and spent some time talking.

"They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got onto the back of Ewan's motorbike and they spend off together," an incognito source claimed.

As if the said sighting of the two were not enough to fuel rumors that he and Mavrakis had already parted ways, they were once again seen recently holding hands while strolling along Hollywood.

McGregor and Mavrakis share four children: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6. Winstead, on the other hand, was married to director Riley Stearns for seven years until they announced their separation in May.