Ex 'Game of Thrones' Star Sean Bean's 'The Frankenstein Chronicles' Series Lands on Netflix

Former "Game of Thrones" star Sean Bean has a cult hit series in the U.K. that will finally air on Netflix. "The Frankenstein Chronicles" will run for U.S. subscribers of the streaming platform but Netflix hasn't announced the supernatural period drama's specific launch date.

"The Frankenstein Chronicles" originally aired six episodes of the first season on U.K.'s pay-tv channel ITV Encore in 2015. The show's second season recently wrapped up its run with six episodes as well but the show's future on the channel became unclear.

ITV decided it will shut down Encore by spring 2018, which could leave "The Frankenstein Chronicles" without a home. Netflix then acquired the show as part of its Originals lineup. Before airing the second season, the streaming platform will still have to introduce Bean's show to its U.S. audience.

If "The Frankenstein Chronicles" clicks in America, Netflix might produce more seasons of Bean's show. It will then offer the show to its global market once a deal is finalized.

"The Frankenstein Chronicles" is set in London in the 1830s. Bean plays the war veteran and policeman John Marlott who investigates a string of child murders. Marlott then discovers a supernatural connection to the horrific crimes that involve the most powerful and prominent figure in its community. The show also stars Tom Ward, Vanessa Kirby, Richie Campbell and Anna Maxwell Martin.

In 2015, A&E announced the acquisition of "The Frankenstein Chronicles." The cable network, however, never aired the series.

Benjamin Ross and Barry Langford created the drama based on Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" novel. Aside from starring on the show, Bean also served as associate producer.

Bean became an unforgettable television figure after playing Ned Stark in the first season of "Game of Thrones," where he earned acting nominations. The actor is also well-known for his roles as Boromir in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.