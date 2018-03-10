Ex-NBA Star Chris Bosh Eyeing For NBA Comeback

Reuters/Jerome Miron - USA Today Sports Chris Bosh was part of the "Miami Big Three" that led to two championships for the Miami Heat.

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh has long been absent in the NBA limelight after a medical condition disallowed him to continue his career. Bosh has since tried to resume his NBA activities but was continuously rejected. Now, the former star is eyeing for another comeback once more.

Bosh, now 33 years old, last played for the Miami Heat in February 2016. Bosh was supposed to be the primary star player for the Heat in the coming 2017 season, with Dwayne Wade departing to join his hometown Chicago Bulls.

However, blood clots became a recurring issue for Bosh and were deemed by medical experts as a life-threatening condition, especially if exposed to rigorous activities such as basketball and weightlifting.

Originally, Bosh's season with the Heat ended due to blood clots in his lungs. Later on, clots in his leg were also found, which sidelined him to this date. However, Bosh says he is a lot better than in years past.

"I'm going to give one more shot,'' Bosh said. "That's all it is — a shot," said Bosh in an interview with ESPN. Bosh reiterated that all he needs is just a team who is willing to take a shot at signing him.

The deadline for signing free agents to participate in the postseason ended last March 1. If Bosh is hoping to have his comeback this season, then that would probably be in the hands of a rebuilding team, which is unlikely, as Bosh's best chance is to sign with a playoff contender.

ESPN conducted a poll for four current NBA general managers (GM) on whether they'd take a chance on Bosh. 100 percent of the GMs said they'd rush to sign the 11-time All-star should he be given a pass by the doctors.

However, the GMs reiterated that Bosh's current physical status is vague. According to one anonymous GM, the power forward "should be playing" for the Miami Heat right now had he passed all his tests.

Furthermore, the GMs contemplated that the NBA executive branch could potentially shot down the idea of Bosh playing again, as the possible consequences are too severe.

Still, Bosh said that it is only a "try," and that should teams not sign him, he will be at peace with the result.

"I'm at a space in my life where I see gifts I've been given, and if it ends, it's been a helluva ride. I did more than I'd ever think I'd do," contemplated Bosh.