EXCLUSIVE: 'The Miracle Season' Starring Helen Hunt Highlights a Father's Faith After Tragedy

(Screenshot: YouTube/LD Entertainment) Helen Hunt plays the lead role in "The Miracle Season," December 2017.

Academy Award-winning actress Helen Hunt joins the ranks of actors starring in inspiring entertainment. Her upcoming film, "The Miracle Season" showcases the unwavering faith in God a father shows after a high school girls' volleyball team struggles to cope with the unexpected death of their teammate, his daughter.

The film is based on the true story of West High School girls' volleyball team in Iowa City, Iowa, that lost its star player, Caroline "Line" Found, to a tragic moped accident. Before the tragedy, they were on course to fulfill their dream of winning a second record-breaking championship.

As depicted in the new faith featurette shared exclusively with The Christian Post, the volleyball coach (played by Hunt) and the team find a better way to deal with their heartbreak and loss as Ernie Found, Caroline's father, did and they continue to play the game they love.

"A lot of questions came to my mind but some things are out of your control and faith was a big part of it," Found, played by William Hurt, is heard saying in the featurette about his daughter's sudden death.

"When challenged, everyone needs a helping hand and faith can provide that. It provided that for me," he testified.

The clip reveals that the grieving father's prayer — after losing his little girl — was one of thanksgiving.

"The day we buried Caroline, Ernie was there praying. All his prayer was thanking God, that God gave him Caroline for 16 years and he was so thankful for the blessing that was, that's the kind of faith he had," Paul Etre said of his friend, Found.

View the featurette below:

Oscar winners Hunt and Hurt bring their talents to the "The Miracle Season," which mainly focuses on the volleyball team's quest for that second championship. According to Cinemablend, "The team looks to get their spirits back, and a mantra helps them stay the course: 'Live Like Line.'"

This team's victory story was previously featured on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." And now the account of Caroline Found and her West High School teammates will further inspire the world on the big screen.

Set to release this April, the film's release date lines up with the time of year when volleyball season starts at many schools.

The flick was produced by LD Entertainment, which also produced the faith-based film "Risen," and was directed by Sean McNamara, the creator of "Soul Surfer."

"The Miracle Season" opens on April 13. For more information, click here.