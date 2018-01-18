Exes Elon Musk and Amber Heard Reportedly Dating Again

(Photo: Reuters/Luke MacGregor) Amber Heard is reportedly dating Elon Musk again.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard may have decided to give their relationship another shot.

Five months after their split, the SpaceX CEO and the "Aquaman" actress are dating again. A source revealed to Us Weekly that they are back to being an item.

"They are back together," said the insider. "Amber is having a good time with Elon. He wants to hang out with her all the time. She's happy to have him. She cares about him and thinks he's fascinating. They share a lot of interests and she finds him very intelligent and interesting and not too Hollywood."

News of their current status comes just days after they were spotted partying in Los Angeles. Images from their outing show the blonde beauty hugging a friend while Musk looked on. He was also seen standing close behind his lady love. Onlookers said the business magnate and Heard went wild when the venue began playing the song "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B.

Musk, 46, and Heard, 31, first sparked reconciliation rumors late last year. The duo was photographed locking lips during a lunch date in Los Angeles just a few days before Christmas. They have not been seen together since, until their recent nightclub outing.

In November, the tech billionaire opened up about his breakup with Heard. He revealed to Rolling Stone (via Daily Mail) that their separation was a struggle for him, saying, "I was really in love, and it hurt bad."

He also admitted that he hates the idea of being alone and losing Heard in his life was a huge blow. "I will never be happy without having someone," he added. "Going to sleep alone kills me."

Heard was famously married to Johnny Depp until their divorce in 2017. Musk's last marriage was with Canadian author Justine Wilson. The share five kids together: Xavier, Saxon, Griffin, Damian and Kai.