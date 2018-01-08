Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spotted Together in the Maldives

(PHOTO: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 12, 2017.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seem to have stayed in touch despite their split.

Almost a year after calling it quits, the "Swish Swish" singer and Bloom are fueling romance rumors once again. The duo was reportedly seen vacationing in the Maldives last week, leading to speculations that they have rekindled their relationship.

A source told E! News that Perry was in Dubai when she decided to stop over in the Maldives. It's only a few hours away and the 33-year-old was the one who wanted to stop there and meet up with her ex. The Hollywood A-listers allegedly spent the entire day together catching up and relaxing at the island country.

"They have not lost contact," said a different insider. "They are just keeping their close connection on the low lately. They speak all the time."

Fans were able to take photos of Perry and Bloom hanging out at luxury resort Amila Fushi in the Maldives. The twosome both sported baseball caps and attempted to go incognito while dining in the resort's restaurant. The actor wore a yellow button-down shirt, while Perry opted for a denim jacket.

Perry and Bloom — who shares a 6-year-old son with former spouse Miranda Kerr — called it quits in February. News of their split was confirmed merely days after they posed together for a photo at the annual Oscars after-party organized by Vanity Fair.

Perry is expected to make her debut as a judge on ABC's reboot of "American Idol" in just a couple of months. She is currently on the road as part of her Witness: The Tour. Bloom, on the other hand, is scheduled to appear in an upcoming TV series titled "Carnival Row."