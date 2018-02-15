'Extinction' Game 2018 System Requirements Revealed

Iron Galaxy "Extinction" has players going up against colossal creatures that threaten to destroy humanity.

"Extinction" is an upcoming action game that seems to take inspiration from the classic story of David and Goliath as players must face off against colossal titans that threaten to destroy mankind. And to get players ready for this upcoming onslaught of violence, developer Iron Galaxy has released the system requirements PC players will need to run the game.

As listed on the game's official Steam page, "Extinction" is shaping up to be a game that most people will be able to run on any machine made within the past few years or so. For minimum requirements, Iron Galaxy suggests an Intel Core i5-760 or AMD Athlon X4 740 with 8 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon HD 7870.

To make the most out of the game itself, their recommended specs are an Intel Core i7-4771 or AMD FX-9370 with 8 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470.

Regardless of the hardware, PC players must have DirectX 11 installed and at least 3 GB of free hard drive space. The game will also require a 64-bit processor but supports Windows 7, 8.1, and 10.

"Extinction" was first announced in June 2017 and has players taking on the role of Avil, the last of the Sentinels, who must stand up against the Ravenii, an army of bloodthirsty monsters that tower over the rest of humanity.

The developers recently released a new trailer showcasing some of the features that players should expect in "Extinction." The game boasts "high-level skill" mechanics in the combat where players must use precise timing and take advantage of attack cancels in order to take down the various enemies in the game. It also shows off the different kinds of Ravenii that the player may end up facing, each armed with their own unique set of weapons and armor that change up how to take them down.

"Extinction" is scheduled to launch in April for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.