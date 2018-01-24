'Fable 4' Rumors: RPG's Storyline to Dwell on Founding the Guild

Facebook/Fable Promo image for "Fable"

The fourth installment of Lionhead Studios' action role-playing open world video game, "Fable," is reportedly in the works.

According to Eurogamer, a source confirmed that Microsoft has greenlit the development of the brand new "Fable" game and that it is going to be UK-based Playground Games who will take charge. The British developer is the one behind the successful racing game series "Forza Horizon" designed for Xbox and PC. Microsoft has yet to confirm nor deny the rumor, but many fans are already getting excited. Most of them already gave up hope that a fourth "Fable" game would be released due to Lionhead's close down in 2016 and the cancellation of "Fable Legends."

The report reveals that "Fable 4" is going to be a big-budget project, with over 200 people set to work at Playground's office in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire. The game is going to be a story and character-focused RPG that will likely be released on both Xbox and PC. It is still allegedly too early in the development process to fix a release date. Meanwhile, "Fable" creator Peter Molyneux said in a recent interview with IGN that the upcoming title would do well to explore the time where the Guild was still being founded.

According to the 22cans game designer, the first two "Fable" games both mentioned the creation of the Guild but they never showcased the storyline in detail. The new title is said to be the perfect opportunity to tap into this facet where players can take on the role of Guild founders.

"The Fable story hinted at a dramatic time before Fable 1 when the Guild was founded, this would be a perfect setting for Fable 4," Molyneux said. "The land of Albion would be much more primitive, the magic much more attuned to nature, the combat much more brutal."