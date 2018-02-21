'Fable Fortune' Leaving Early Access this Week

Facebook/FlamingFowl Promotional photo for "Fable Fortune"

"Fable Fortune," the collectible card game based on Lionhead's storied "Fable" franchise is finally leaving Early Access this week. According to developer Flaming Fowl Studios, the game will be launching as a free-to-play title on Thursday, Feb. 22 for the Xbox One and PC.

Starting out as a Kickstarter project back in 2016, the game entered Early Access in July of 2017 for the aforementioned platforms. Obviously, it has undergone a number of major changes since its debut adding, among other things, a new emote system that enables players to fart at their opponents.

Flaming Fowl used the community feedback garnered during Early Access to tweak and balance the game as well as add number of new features. The studio also implemented a handful of bug fixes to prepare it for a full release.

"Fable Fortune" features two modes, the first being a single-player story mode dubbed "Heroic Tales" where players will be able to "experience the dramatic histories of the game's hardy Heroes". The other is a standard multiplayer mode where players will be able to test their skills against online opponents.

Early Access players were able to log-in and receive free Fancy cards and card packs throughout this week in the lead up to the game's release. From Feb. 19, 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET to Feb. 20 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, players were able to nab the Fancy Crazy Cat lady card.

Then on Feb. 20, players received a Fancy Restless Spirit card. Finally, all day throughout Feb. 21, players can get the Fancy Bloody Augur card and a Fancy Card pack. Those who weren't able to get their hands on the free cards can also opt to buy the Founders pack for $14.99 which includes the rare Giant Egg card, the Flaming Fowl Trophy card, and 20 card packs – a $40 value.