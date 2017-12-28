Face Unlock To Be Released For OnePlus 5

OnePlus official website Featured is a promo still for the OnePlus 5.

Recent reports have revealed that Apple's iPhone X might not be the only smartphone with Face ID security verification in the near future. OnePlus 5T's Face Unlock has been announced for its predecessor, the OnePlus 5.

According to reports, the announcement was made by OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei, who took to his social media account to state that the coveted feature on the OnePlus 5T will be released for its predecessor due to popular demand. Critics have already lauded the feature on the OnePlus 5T, dubbing it as convenient despite the fact that it can be fooled. Despite this, critics did take into account that it will not be used for sensitive transactions, and is instead a nice alternative for the fingerprint scanner, which is embedded in the home button for the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5T lacks one, as the fingerprint scanner is currently placed at the rear end of the phone to make way for the edge to edge display.

Further reports reveal that the tech giant plans to discontinue the making of the OnePlus 5 to focus sales on the 5T, but considering the announcement from Pei, the rumors seem unlikely. Furthermore, the users will not be forced to switch to Face Unlock because unlike Apple's iPhone X, they will still be able to use the fingerprint scanner if they choose to. This has been one of the many lauded aspects of the OnePlus 5T and it seems that the tech giant is hoping to carry over the great reviews for the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus' co-founder did not reveal any specific details, but he did say that the update will be available soon. Fans are expecting to have more information on the arrival of the Face Unlock on the OnePlus 5 in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the OnePlus 5 and 5T are now available for sale in retail stores.