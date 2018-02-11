Facebook Branches Out to TV, Orders Dramedy Starring Elizabeth Olsen

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth Cast member Elizabeth Olsen poses at the European premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" at Westfield shopping centre, Shepherds Bush, London April 21, 2015.

Elizabeth Olsen will be the star of the first ever television series by Facebook.

According to Deadline, the social networking service is venturing into TV and has ordered to series a yet to be titled comedy-drama that will have 10 episodes running half an hour each.

The dramedy happens to be the very first high-end series order by Facebook as part of its efforts to expand and dip its toes to producing premium original content.

Created by Kit Steinkellner, the Facebook series was initially in development for Showtime, where it had the working title "Widow." Olsen will headline the show but will also serve as executive producer.

"Switched at Birth" creator Lizzy Weiss is on board as showrunner, and James Ponsoldt of "Master of None" will serve as director and as executive producer along with Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Cynthia Pett, Brad Petrigala, and Jon Liebman.

Details about the first Facebook series are being kept under wraps, but according to Deadline, Olsen will play the role of a young widow dealing with grief as she reconnects with people from her past.

In an official statement picked up by the abovementioned publication, the Marvel star gushed about the upcoming project, honored about getting the opportunity to be part of such story. Olsen revealed, "I couldn't be prouder of the group we have brought together for this show. Kit's story has been near and dear to me for years and I can't wait to share our dark, funny, and complicated show with the world."

Olsen is best known for playing the role of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She will reprise the role in the highly-anticipated ensemble film "Avengers: Infinity War."

There is no word yet on who will join Olsen in the series as well as a premiere date. The show will be streamed on Facebook Watch.