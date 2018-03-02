Facebook Launches 'Women in Gaming' Initiative

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration photo May 13, 2015.

American online social media and social networking service company Facebook has recently launched a campaign with the goal of encouraging more women to be part of the video game community and industry.

Facebook created a website that promotes its new campaign called "Women in Gaming," wherein a video was posted by COO Sheryl Sandberg discussing the important role that the female population plays in the massive industry of video games. The title of the campaign itself is "Women in Gaming Stories," which is Facebook's initiative that features videos of females who are currently working in the industry of video games.

In line with the social networking's aim to "connect people," Sandberg states that the activity of playing video games is one that many people around the world share, and that 50 percent of the population of players are in fact women. Moreover, the campaign also aims to promote women to have more opportunities to get into the industry, should they opt to work for a video game development company — whether as a video game designer, marketing personnel, or even as a human resources employee.

One of Sandberg's biggest points is that, at this point in time, it "does not fully reflect" the fact that more women are now into video games as much as men. This means that one of the initiative's goals is to make sure that prejudices or biases against female gamers are reduced as much as possible. Furthermore, Sandberg also emphasizes that women play an integral role in creating video games as well.

As of now, there are numerous videos of successful women in the video game industry that are uploaded on the "Women in Gaming" Facebook site. The videos feature Kati Levoranta, the CEO of Rovio, King brand manager Natalie Mellin, as well as other women who are driven to inspire others to join the industry.