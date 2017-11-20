Facebook Removes Users' Ability to Delete Own Posts?

Some Facebook users have reported that the "Delete Post" option has gone missing from their accounts. Is the social media platform taking away their users' ability to remove their own posts?

It seems to be that way to some users, who resorted to Twitter to voice their complaints. One user shared a screenshot of the typical drop-down menu as shown in the desktop version of Facebook, and the delete option is indeed missing.

Reuters/Valentin Flauraud The loading screen of the Facebook application on a mobile phone is seen in this photo illustration.

The mobile version of the site, as well as the app versions, including the Android and iOS Facebook apps, seem to have been unaltered according to Gizmodo.

Another user claimed that even the "Edit post" option has been affected by the change. According to @musedmusing, "You can 'hide from timeline' if you feel like scrolling through your whole timeline, but you can't delete and you can't edit the post to be blank. Huh."

Dozens of other reports have also come up reporting that the web browser version of the Facebook site no longer has the "Delete Post" option. The "Hide from Timeline" is still there, though, as Venture Beat notes.

The option to delete posts seem to have been tucked away in the deeper corners of the Activity Log. Accessing this page lets users review what they have posted on Facebook, and fortunately, the option to delete a post has been retained there.

Some accounts still retained the convenient Delete Post option on the news feed page, as Gizmodo points out. This means that either Facebook has implemented the change for just some of their users, or the platform has decided to undo their update for everyone.

It will be hard to say for sure until Facebook issues a statement. So far, the social media platform has not yet issued a comment on the matter.