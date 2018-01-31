Facebook Update: News Feed Changes Promote Local News

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic A smartphone user shows the Facebook application on his phone in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, in this photo illustration, May 2, 2013.

Recent reports that in an attempt to bring people closer, Facebook has launched a new update for the social media platform's News Feed. Instead of ads like some were expecting, the social media giant has decided to integrate an algorithm that will allow users to see local news in their News Feeds.

"With this update, we will also prioritize posts that spark conversations and meaningful interactions between people," said the head of News Feed Adam Mosseri in a statement. "To do this, we will predict which posts you might want to interact with your friends about, and show these posts higher in feed. These are posts that inspire back-and-forth discussion in the comments and posts that you might want to share and react to – whether that's a post from a friend seeking advice, a friend asking for recommendations for a trip, or a news article or video prompting lots of discussion."

Further reports also reveal that Facebook's chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, has revealed that this was also in line with their efforts to make people more aware of what is going on in their communities and promote civic engagement. The update to Facebook's News Feed will be rolled out in the U.S. first, but the social media giant has shared that they have definite planned to introduce the algorithm to more areas in the near future. Moreover, this might not be the only update to roll out for Facebook's News Feed as the company seeks to make sure that their users are caring for their well-being and are being productive members of the society.

