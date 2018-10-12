Facing Depression as a Christian

Depression is a topic that I want to approach carefully. Many people I know and care deeply about have and are dealing with depression. There are many misconceptions about depression. One of the biggest myths is that depression means you're sad.

Truth: People may think depression is just a case of the blues, but its symptoms are wide-ranging and can manifest themselves physically. Common ones are feeling sad, empty, or hopelessness, feeling like you can't get out of bed, completely losing your appetite, and sleeping too much or too little.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/how-depression-robs-us-of-our-true-identity.html