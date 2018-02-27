'Falling Water' Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: Team Closes in on Shadowman's Whereabouts

Facebook/FallingWaterUSA A promo photo for television series "Falling Water"

Episode 9 of the second season of American drama series "Falling Water" is looking to give fans a clearer picture of what the plot of the entire season has been building up to.

As reported by spoiler reports, the next episode's synopsis states that the team will be collaborating in an attempt at exposing Taylor Bennett, played by Mary McCormack, and her buyer through the daughters of the Shadowman, played by Dru Viergever.

Taka, played by Will Yun Lee, and New York Police Department detective Alexis, played by Sepideh Moafi, will be in charge of siphoning the information out of the Shadowman's daughters regarding the whereabouts of the series' main villain.

The brief synopsis provides a glimmer of hope that the plot for the second season will begin to thicken, and bring the protagonists closer to the season's finale as the protagonists gain ground on how to get not only to the dream-manipulating Shadowman but to Taylor as well. Perhaps, at this point, the most important question that fans should be asking themselves is just how the protagonists will decide to approach their goals.

As of episode 8, Tess, played by Lizzie Brocheré, is seen solidifying her romantic relationship with Burton, played by David Ajala. Although it is true that the showrunners have been slowly edging toward the two ending up together, it is safe to assume that Tess' main motivation of establishing their relationship is due to the fact that Burton is one of the handful of people that she can truly trust at this point.

However, it is still unclear at this point if Burton has truly made peace with himself since the last time that the Woman in Red, played by Anna Wood, saw each other. Is it possible for her to snag Burton once more and entice him to his once deceitful life? As of now, it appears that Burton is enjoying his new life with Tess and her son.

Episode 9 of "Falling Water" season 2 will air on March 3 at 10 p.m. on the USA Network.