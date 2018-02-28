'Fallout 3' Mod For 'Fallout 4' Gets Gameplay Video, Almost Halfway Complete

Facebook/Fallout Promotional image for 'Fallout 4'

"Fallout 3" is being recreated, this time, on the "Fallout 4" engine.

The project, called Capital Wasteland, involves the recreation of the "Fallout 3" game but using the engine that produced "Fallout 4." The team, who calls itself the Road to Liberty, is made up of volunteer "modders," whose profiles can be glimpsed on the official website of the project.

Recently, a gameplay video of the "Fallout 3" project was uploaded online. The nearly 13-minute video opens with the player in the subway as he faces enemies and beats them with his weapon of choice. The player makes his way through the abandoned and derelict metro system, switching from weapon to weapon as he goes.

The clip ends with the player meeting "jockey of discs and teller of truth" Three Dog. He proceeds to inform the player that he knows all about who he is. He also reveals that he already met the player's father, who left the Vault and disappeared.

In an update posted on the project's website earlier this year, the team revealed that at least 40 percent of the game has already been remade on the "Fallout 4" engine. The update also came with screenshots and other details concerning the project.

"Work continues on Vault 101 and the Intro Sequence with great progress being made," the post reads. Fans can also look forward to the recreation of quests, dialogue, NPCs, and encounters that are included in the game. The post also revealed that the scripting team has completed a number of quests, including "The Wasteland Survival" and "Following In His Footsteps."

Unfortunately, the "Fallout 3" mod will not be available on consoles, which means PC players are the only ones who will get to experience the recreated game.

The project currently does not have a projected release date, so stay tuned for the latest news and updates.