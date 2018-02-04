'Fallout 4' Free Weekend Currently Ongoing on Steam
"Fallout 4," as well as a few other titles on Steam for the PC, are having a free play weekend on the platform for the weekend. The Steam free weekend promo for "Fallout 4" started on Thursday, Feb. 2 and will continue until Sunday, Feb. 4.
"Fallout" fans can now download and play "Fallout 4" for free from Valve's game distribution platform starting Feb. 2, just a couple of days before the weekend. That's not all that Steam is offering in its promo for early February, though, as Gamespot points out.
Two more games are coming, free to play, for the weekend for Steam members, as well. "Alphabear: Hardcover Edition" as well as that wacky tower defense game "Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder" are also free to play starting Thursday.
All three games will be playable in full until Sunday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. ET.
For fans who want to buy the three games, perhaps after trying them out for free, all of them will be available for a half-price discount during the promo, as well as a few days afterwards. That means "Fallout 4" will cost $15 after a 50 percent discount, and will remain so until Feb. 12.
"Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder" will cost just $7.49 after the price cut, and will remain this cheap until Monday, Feb. 5. Meanwhile, "Alphabear: Hardcover Edition" will run a buyer just $5 at half the usual price until Tuesday, Feb. 6.
During the free weekend, other items related to "Fallout 4" will be heavily discounted as well, according to PC Gamer. That's a 50 percent discount not just for the main "Fallout 4" game but also for its Season Pass.
Special editions and DLCs of the game, meanwhile, are getting a 40 percent price slash. These include "Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition" as well as DLCs "Automatsion," "Contraptions Workshop," "Far Harbor," "Nuka World," "Vault-Tec Workshop" and "Wasteland Workshop."