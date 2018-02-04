'Fallout 4' Free Weekend Currently Ongoing on Steam

"Fallout 4," as well as a few other titles on Steam for the PC, are having a free play weekend on the platform for the weekend. The Steam free weekend promo for "Fallout 4" started on Thursday, Feb. 2 and will continue until Sunday, Feb. 4.

"Fallout" fans can now download and play "Fallout 4" for free from Valve's game distribution platform starting Feb. 2, just a couple of days before the weekend. That's not all that Steam is offering in its promo for early February, though, as Gamespot points out.

Bethesda A scene from Bethesda's "Fallout 4," which is having a free play weekend on Steam starting Feb. 2, 2018.

Two more games are coming, free to play, for the weekend for Steam members, as well. "Alphabear: Hardcover Edition" as well as that wacky tower defense game "Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder" are also free to play starting Thursday.

All three games will be playable in full until Sunday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

For fans who want to buy the three games, perhaps after trying them out for free, all of them will be available for a half-price discount during the promo, as well as a few days afterwards. That means "Fallout 4" will cost $15 after a 50 percent discount, and will remain so until Feb. 12.

"Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder" will cost just $7.49 after the price cut, and will remain this cheap until Monday, Feb. 5. Meanwhile, "Alphabear: Hardcover Edition" will run a buyer just $5 at half the usual price until Tuesday, Feb. 6.

During the free weekend, other items related to "Fallout 4" will be heavily discounted as well, according to PC Gamer. That's a 50 percent discount not just for the main "Fallout 4" game but also for its Season Pass.

Special editions and DLCs of the game, meanwhile, are getting a 40 percent price slash. These include "Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition" as well as DLCs "Automatsion," "Contraptions Workshop," "Far Harbor," "Nuka World," "Vault-Tec Workshop" and "Wasteland Workshop."