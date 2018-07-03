'Fallout 5' Expected to Be Single Player-Focused, May Also Feature Social Aspect of Some Kind

Next 'Fallout' game being an online title prompted some speculation that the series may continue in that direction

Facebook/Fallout A single player 'Fallout' game is expected to be released in the future

The future of the "Fallout" franchise is something numerous fans are very curious about, and recently, some important details were shared.

Bethesda Game Studios' executive producer Todd Howard has been making the rounds lately to promote the soon-to-be-released "Fallout 76" and also talk a bit about the developer's future projects.

During one interview with German website GameStar, Howard even talked briefly about "Fallout 5."

A translation of Howard's comments about the next mainline installment in the "Fallout" series has been provided by WCCF Tech.

Upon being asked if all future titles coming from Bethesda Game Studios such as "Starfield," "The Elder Scrolls VI" and "Fallout 5" would come with a multiplayer component, Howard said that they want to retain a single player focus for those titles.

Howard did kind of leave the door open for some kind of social element to be included, but he maintains that the games put out by the studio are separate from one another in terms of how they are handled.

This new revelation from Howard has to be welcome news for many "Fallout" fans.

When word first started to trickle out that "Fallout 76" is going to be a multiplayer game, many fans expressed disappointment, some got angry and there were also others who were in denial.

Once the developers confirmed the multiplayer nature of the game, many folks over on Reddit became more vocal regarding their disappointment and some even hinted that they would pass on purchasing this title.

With this new tidbit shared by Howard, those fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they will still be getting those games that they love even in the future.

For now, fans can still turn their attention to "Fallout 76" if they want to experience something from the series before the next single player entry is released.

If they are not interested in that title, then they can sit back and wait for the announcement of the next single player "Fallout" game.