'Fallout 76' News: C.A.M.P. and Nuke Mechanics Detailed in New Gameplay Trailers

Making the most out of the C.A.M.P. and nuke mechanics will be crucial to thriving inside the game

Twitter/Fallout "Fallout 76" will be released on Nov. 14

"Fallout 76" is going to be quite different from the most recent entries in the series, and not just because it will be an online game.

Developers are also adding new mechanics designed to differentiate this new title from the previous ones in the series, including the C.A.M.P. and nuke features.

Beginning with C.A.M.P., this addition will build on the settlement mechanic that is prominently featured in "Fallout 4."

C.A.M.P., otherwise known as the Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform, allows players to build a new settlement once they have found a suitable location for one.

A new gameplay trailer shows some of the things players can construct using C.A.M.P.

Basic home elements including walls, chairs and beds can be built by players, and once they are through with those, they can craft some home decorations as well.

Because the wasteland is a dangerous place, C.A.M.P. also makes it possible for players to set up defenses around their settlements.

Another gameplay trailer put out by the developers recently focuses on the nuclear weapons that will be included in "Fallout 76."

Going by what's shown in the video, it seems that there will be certain NPCs that will be carrying around pieces of launch codes wandering the wasteland, and it will be up to the players to find them.

In the aftermath of a nuclear bomb exploding, players can head to the area affected and search for rare resources that may have been unearthed, though they will, of course, need to be careful of the dangerous new monsters that have been created by the blast.

Working well with the C.A.M.P. and nuke mechanics will be key to surviving in the upcoming game, and players should familiarize themselves with those as quickly as they can.

"Fallout 76" will be officially released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Nov. 14.