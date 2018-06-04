Many fans of the series unhappy with the rumors of 'Fallout 76' being an online game

Twitter/Fallout Developers will reveal more about 'Fallout 76' during E3

"Fallout 76" was finally confirmed by Bethesda Game Studios last week, but while they did unveil their next project, they still opted not to share everything about it.

The good news for fans is that Kotaku's Jason Schreier, one of the most connected gaming journalists in the industry, has been able to unearth information about the game from some insiders.

The bad news for many fans still catching up is that the details that have emerged may not make them happy.

In an article published on Kotaku not long after the game was officially announced, Schreier passed along some information from three people allegedly familiar with the project who said that "Fallout 76" is an online survival RPG.

It's also been described as an "experimental new entry" in the popular RPG series, and Schreier's sources have indicated that it will not be completely similar to previous installments of the franchise.

Obviously, with no confirmation from Bethesda, it's still hard to determine the accuracy of the details provided by Schreier's sources, but what is quite noticeable is the reactions that many fans are having to these recent revelations.

Over on Twitter, many fans of the series have expressed disappointment after learning about the rumors that "Fallout 76" could be an online game, and some have even hinted that they may pass on this title because of that.

Things aren't really that different on Reddit where many fans are similarly disappointed by the possibility that the long-running single-player RPG series will soon be featuring an online/multiplayer component.

At this point, it's still unclear just how important the online element actually is to the game, but Schreier did say that it will not be a singleplayer game with an optional multiplayer mode.

It is worth noting that the sources spoken to by Schreier did more than just say that the upcoming Bethesda offering will be an online game.

They also talked a bit about what other features the game would have.

It may please long-time fans to know that Schreier is reporting that the game will be story-focused, similar to how other entries in the "Fallout" series were. Schreier added that the integration of multiplayer and base-building elements will not take away from the fact that the title the folks at Bethesda are working on is still a "Fallout" game.

For now, though, it's clear that a sizable portion of the franchise's fanbase is unhappy with the rumors that the developers are going the online route, and some have even pointed to "The Elder Scrolls Online" as an example for why they should reconsider their decision.

It's true that "The Elder Online" did not have the smoothest of launches, but it's also fair to say that the game has recovered well from that and has now amassed a pretty sizable player base.

There's a decent chance that a similar kind of fate could befall the next "Fallout" game if it will indeed be an online title.

More news about "Fallout 76" should be made available in the near future, as it will be present at Bethesda's E3 showcase which will take place on June 10.