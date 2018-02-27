'Family Feud' Spoilers: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Go Up Against Her Sisters and Momager Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian West and her husband are teaming up against her mother and sisters for an upcoming episode of "Family Feud."
While it is nothing new for the Kardashian-Jenner clan members to be on TV, they will be seen on a completely different set in the coming months as they will be some of the next celebrity contestants in "Family Feud," Kardashian West revealed in a series of Snapchat videos.
"Family Feud's" celebrity edition is hosted by Steve Harvey.
As seen on Kardashian West 's social media posts, she will be up against a team composed of mother Kris Jenner, her younger sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, their grandmother Mary Jo "M.J." Campbell, and their cousin Cici Bussey. Meanwhile, on Team West are Kardashian West, husband Kanye West, the rapper's aunt, and two of his cousins.
Kardashian West's friend, Jonathan Cheban, was also present on set but will not likely go up the stage for the game. Meanwhile, the youngest Jenner sister, Kylie, is apparently missing the "Family Feud" game.
In the first behind-the-scenes videos Kardashian West shared, she said: "So if you guys don't know -- Kanye and I are the biggest fans of 'Family Feud.'"
The KKW Beauty mogul also shared: "Kanye said he's waited his whole life for this moment. We're playing against the Kardashian/Jenners versus the Wests and I have a really good feeling about this. We're going to win."
In another post, Kardashian West is seen with her sisters. She also shared a video where Team Kardashian/Jenner was in a team meeting as she commented: "They won't let me in their huddle, guys."
Another photo that surfaced online showed West against Kris Jenner at the podium for one of the single rounds.
Family Feud! The Kardashian’s/Jenner’s vs. The West’s! ❤️ @KimKardashian @@foodgod @KrisJenner @TeamKanyeDaily pic.twitter.com/8ioemeVNOS— KKW MAFIA (@KKWMAFIA) February 25, 2018
As expected, there is no word yet on who won the game but a "Family Feud" representative told E! News that both teams played for charity. The release date of their episode is also being kept under wraps but it was confirmed it would air within 2018.
This was not the first time Kardashian West and her family had stepped on the "Family Feud" stage. It can be recalled that they had also been featured guests in an episode of the celebrity edition's first season in 2008 where they played against the family of former National Football League player Deion Sanders. At the time, it was still hosted by Al Roker.