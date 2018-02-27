'Family Feud' Spoilers: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Go Up Against Her Sisters and Momager Kris Jenner

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 9, 2016.

Kim Kardashian West and her husband are teaming up against her mother and sisters for an upcoming episode of "Family Feud."

While it is nothing new for the Kardashian-Jenner clan members to be on TV, they will be seen on a completely different set in the coming months as they will be some of the next celebrity contestants in "Family Feud," Kardashian West revealed in a series of Snapchat videos.

"Family Feud's" celebrity edition is hosted by Steve Harvey.

As seen on Kardashian West 's social media posts, she will be up against a team composed of mother Kris Jenner, her younger sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, their grandmother Mary Jo "M.J." Campbell, and their cousin Cici Bussey. Meanwhile, on Team West are Kardashian West, husband Kanye West, the rapper's aunt, and two of his cousins.

Kardashian West's friend, Jonathan Cheban, was also present on set but will not likely go up the stage for the game. Meanwhile, the youngest Jenner sister, Kylie, is apparently missing the "Family Feud" game.