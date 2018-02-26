'Famous in Love' Season 2 Key Art Released

Facebook/FamousinLoveTV Promotional image for 'Famous in Love'

"Famous in Love" is set to return for its sophomore season in April, and Freeform has just dropped the first key art for the new season. The key art arrives a month after the network dropped the first look at the second season, which follows Paige Townsend (Bella Thorne) after joining a life-changing audition.

The season 1 finale ended on a major cliffhanger when Jake (Charlie Depew) made a surprise appearance at Paige (Bella Thorne) and Rainer's (Carter Jenkins) press conference to profess his love for Paige. Since the season 2 premiere is still a few months away, fans of the series are already itching to know which of the two guys Paige will choose to be with.

Although the new key art for season 2 does not reveal Paige's pick, it does offer a glimpse of each of the characters next season in different hues. The key art debuted last weekend on TV Guide, bearing the title of the series and a line that reads, "Let the fame games begin."

Freeform announced the renewal of "Famous in Love" for another season in August last year, but details about the new season are still scarce. However, fans must prepare themselves for some major drama when the series returns, as season 1 ended with Paige's career up in the air, Rainer's family in chaos, and Hopper's (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) murder still left unsolved.

In a previous interview, "Famous in Love" showrunner I. Marlene King told Entertainment Weekly, "Season 2 of 'Famous in Love' explores what success in Hollywood looks like on all levels, from Cassie landing a national television commercial to Paige landing her first magazine cover. Season 2 goes deeper into the lives of our characters, learning more about them as they navigate their complex lives and relationships."

"Famous in Love" season 2 premieres on April 4 at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.